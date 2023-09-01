ASUS Launches Affordable Chromebook CX1 Series with 14 and 15-Inch Options

ASUS, the Taiwanese consumer electronics company, has unveiled its latest offering in India – the ASUS Chromebook CX1 series. This new series includes both 14 and 15-inch lightweight and sustainable options, aimed at providing an affordable Chromebook experience to consumers.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 models start at Rs 21,990, but for a limited time, they can be purchased on Flipkart starting from Rs 18,990. These devices come equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, a lay-flat display for immersive viewing, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast and reliable connectivity.

One of the standout features of the Chromebook CX1 series is its long battery life. With a high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery pack, users can enjoy up to 11 hours of usage. Additionally, the devices support 45W Fast USB-C charging, ensuring quick and convenient charging whenever needed.

The laptops in the CX1 series offer a bright and clear Full-HD display, available in both 14-inch and 15-inch screen options. Users have the choice between a Flip touchscreen or a non-flip variant. Power-efficient processors, combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage, provide smooth performance for everyday tasks.

Regarding security, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 series features the Titan C Chip, which ensures hardware encryption for heightened data protection. This, along with the extended battery life and military-grade durability, makes these Chromebooks a reliable option for users.

Other noteworthy features include a 720p HD camera, crisp stereo audio, and the full capabilities of Google Workspace. Additionally, users can access the Google Play Store to download Android apps and take advantage of Google Assistant. As a bonus, each device comes with 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

Overall, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 series offers a balance of performance, affordability, and features. It caters to the increasing demand for affordable and reliable Chromebooks in the Indian market.

Source: ASUS India