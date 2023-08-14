Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Review: A Surprising Entry into the Gaming Keyboard Market

The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 exceeded my expectations. At first glance, it appeared to be a step back from the company’s enthusiast-focused ROG Azoth, but I was pleasantly surprised by its performance. Priced at $180, this mechanical gaming keyboard offers modern features such as hot-swappable switches and three connection modes, and it delivers excellent sound and feel right out of the box.

One standout feature of the Strix Scope II 96 is its new ROG NX Snow switches. These factory-lubricated switches offer a tactile experience similar to Cherry MX Red switches, with an actuation force of 40 grams. The keyboard’s shell also contributes greatly to its overall performance. With silicon foam beneath the PCB and dampening switch pads above it, the keyboard absorbs sound and prevents the hollowness often found in other gaming keyboards.

Compared to other gaming keyboards on the market, the Strix Scope II 96 stands out in terms of price and performance. Priced at $180, it offers a better sound experience than keyboards in the same price range such as the Corsair K70 Pro RGB. Similarly, it outperforms the SteelSeries Apex Pro in terms of price and functionality. While the Strix Scope II 96 may lack some extras found in other keyboards, such as an OLED screen or advanced media controls, it makes up for it with its superior sound quality.

However, the Strix Scope II 96 is not without its flaws. The keycaps, for example, feel and look subpar, and the raised nub on the W key can be uncomfortable while gaming. Additionally, the Armoury Crate app, which provides customization options, is sluggish and prone to bugs.

Despite these minor issues, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 is an excellent gaming keyboard that offers great value for the price. It serves as a perfect entry point into the enthusiast keyboard market and allows for customization with switch and keycap upgrades in the future. If you’re in the market for a mainstream gaming keyboard, the Strix Scope II 96 is a solid choice.