Asus Launches Affordable CX1 Chromebook Series in India

Asus has introduced its new CX1 Chromebook series in India, consisting of three models: the CX1400, the CX1400 Flip, and the CX1500. These laptops come with various features, including a lightweight design and Wi-Fi 6 support, all at an affordable price.

The CX1400 and the CX1400 Flip feature a 14-inch anti-glare display with up to 250 nits of brightness and a Full HD resolution. The CX1400 Flip model also has a touchscreen capability. On the other hand, the CX1500 has a larger 15.6-inch anti-glare screen with 220 nits of brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

All models in the CX1 series are powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD graphics. They can support up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The laptops offer various connectivity options, including USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a combo audio jack, a microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The CX1400CKA and the CX1400FKA are equipped with a 50Wh battery, while the CX1500CKA comes with a 42Wh battery. Users can expect up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptops run on Chrome OS and feature a 720p web camera, a chiclet keyboard, dual stereo speakers, and a Titan C security chip. They also provide access to Google Assistant.

As an added bonus, the new Asus Chromebook CX1 series comes with a 12-month Google One subscription, offering 10GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

The starting price for the Asus Chromebook CX1 series is Rs 21,990, but there is a limited-period introductory offer where it will be available for Rs 18,990. Customers will be able to purchase the laptops through Flipkart.

In conclusion, Asus has launched its CX1 Chromebook series in India, providing users with affordable laptops that offer a lightweight design, Wi-Fi 6 support, and other useful features. With different display options and ample storage capacity, these Chromebooks are a great option for users in need of a reliable and budget-friendly device.

Definitions:

– LPDDR4X RAM: Low Power Double Data Rate 4X Random Access Memory, a type of RAM that is designed to consume less power compared to standard RAM modules.

– eMMC storage: embedded MultiMediaCard storage, a non-volatile memory used for data storage in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks.

– Titan C security chip: a security chip developed by Google that helps protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity of the Chromebook’s operating system.

– Google Assistant: a virtual assistant developed by Google that can perform various tasks and answer questions using voice commands.

