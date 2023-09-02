ASUS Introduces Affordable Chromebook CX1 Series in India

ASUS, the Taiwanese consumer electronics company, has launched its affordable Chromebook CX1 series in India. The series includes 14 and 15-inch lightweight and eco-friendly models, the ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500. These devices are priced starting at Rs 21,990, but for a limited time, they are available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 18,990.

The Chromebook CX1 series is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, providing impressive performance. They feature a lay-flat display, support Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet connectivity, and offer a battery life of up to 11 hours. The laptops also come with a high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery pack and support 45W Fast USB-C charging.

These Chromebooks are available with both 14-inch and 15-inch screens, and customers can choose from Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants. They can be configured with up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The laptops offer a full-HD display with wide-view technology and touchscreen capabilities.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series provides an enjoyable viewing experience with crisp stereo audio and a 720p HD camera for video conferencing and content creation. They come with the full suite of Google Workspace, access to the Google Play Store for Android apps, Google Assistant integration, and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

Dinesh Sharma, VP of Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group at ASUS India, said, “With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security.”

