Ansys Simulation Solutions Boost Lunar Lander Design and Mission Planning

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is set to deliver a range of payloads to the Moon as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. To ensure the success of this mission, Astrobotic has relied on Ansys’ multiphysics and digital mission engineering (DME) solutions for comprehensive performance prediction and analysis.

The challenging cislunar environment presents numerous obstacles, such as extreme temperatures, space weather, radiation, and unknown factors. Astrobotic needed a durable spacecraft that could withstand these conditions while remaining lightweight enough to carry sufficient fuel. Physical testing on Earth cannot fully replicate these conditions, making virtual design and mission planning essential.

Using Ansys’ suite of solutions, Astrobotic and its partner SimuTech Group enhanced the design of the lunar lander and evaluated its performance across all mission phases. Ansys’ topology optimization capabilities enabled the design of a lightweight lander that met structural durability criteria. Ansys Mechanical evaluated the lander’s performance under extreme loads, while Ansys Discovery matured the design for stress and mass reduction. Ansys Thermal Desktop analyzed the complex cislunar orbit and trajectory options, and Ansys HFSS ensured the integrity of the antenna and radio signal for communications and orbit tracking.

Additionally, Ansys played a crucial role in enabling mission planning through its DME capabilities. Space Exploration Engineering (SEE), in collaboration with Astrosoft and Ansys, employed Ansys Systems Tool Kit (STK) and Ansys Orbit Determination Tool Kit (ODTK) to plan the mission trajectory, maneuvers, and course corrections of the Peregrine lander.

The use of Ansys’ simulation solutions has provided Astrobotic with the confidence that the Peregrine lander is prepared to operate in the challenging lunar environment. As one of the first CLPS missions, Peregrine serves as a pathfinder, paving the way for future lunar operations. Ansys’ reliable and accurate simulations have been instrumental in ensuring the success of this mission.

