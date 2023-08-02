Astro Digital to Add Astroscale Docking Plate to Spacecraft

Small satellite builder Astro Digital has announced plans to incorporate an Astroscale docking plate into its upcoming spacecraft. The addition of the docking plate will allow the spacecraft to make use of in-orbit services developed by Astroscale and other companies. The first docking plate is set to be attached to an undisclosed satellite, with a launch scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Astroscale, a Tokyo-based company, has not provided specific details regarding their partnership with Astro Digital, such as the number of satellites involved in the agreement. This is the first commercial partnership for Astroscale’s hardware, which aims to demonstrate the capabilities of upcoming servicers in de-orbit and life-extension missions after attaching to the docking plate.

Astro Digital, based in Santa Clara, California, has transitioned from building small cubesats to larger satellites, ranging from 10 to 200 kilograms. Astroscale’s circular docking plate is compatible with both magnetic and mechanical capture methods. It is approximately 15 centimeters in diameter and weighs less than 500 grams.

Astroscale previously demonstrated how a servicer could latch onto an earlier version of the docking plate during tests conducted as part of the ELSA-d demonstration in low Earth orbit in 2021. However, due to technical issues, the servicer lost half its thrusters early in 2022, resulting in the cancellation of plans to recapture and de-orbit a client craft.

In the future, Astroscale intends to send a larger servicer to capture and de-orbit a defunct OneWeb satellite. Additionally, they are working on the ELSA-m mission, which aims to capture multiple satellites in a single mission. Astroscale’s subsidiary in the UK is responsible for building the ELSA-m mission, with support from the European Space Agency, UK Space Agency, and OneWeb.

As part of an agreement with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Astroscale plans to inspect a discarded upper stage of a Japanese H2-A rocket using a spacecraft launching on a Rocket Lab Electron. The mission, known as ADRAS-J, will involve proximity operations and imaging of the debris.

Astroscale has secured over $376 million in funding to date and aims to make in-orbit servicing a routine practice by the end of the decade. Other companies involved in in-orbit servicing ventures include SpaceLogistics, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman, and Swiss startup ClearSpace.