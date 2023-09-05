Astra Tech Partners with Ant Group to Expand Digital Payment Solutions

Astra Tech, a consumer tech company, has announced a partnership with Ant Group, one of the world’s largest digital payment platforms. This collaboration aims to integrate Alipay+’s global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions through the PayBy merchant network, covering the entire Abu Dhabi fleet of taxis and over 3,000 merchants nationwide.

The integration, set to launch this month, enables over 1.4 billion wallet users to conduct seamless transactions directly from their home e-wallets while visiting the UAE, eliminating the need for currency conversion. Astra Tech is among the first regional partners to offer Alipay+ solutions, further enhancing the company’s fintech offerings on its Payby and Botim platforms.

Under this partnership, PayBy’s merchant network will be able to accept payments from six Alipay+ partner e-wallets, catering to tourists from various regions such as China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, and more. This collaboration aims to provide an unprecedented seamless payment and digital marketing experience for international visitors, simplifying the settlement process and mobile-based transactions through Alipay+.

The payment process is streamlined, allowing customers to scan the QR code at the cashier, enter the payment amount, and confirm the transaction. Alternatively, merchants can scan the payment QR codes presented by customers on their mobile phones. This simplifies the checkout process, eliminates the need for currency exchange and cash withdrawal, and overcomes language barriers.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, co-founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it aligns perfectly with the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the payment ecosystem and fostering a commerce-friendly environment. Additionally, Alipay+ and PayBy will expand their collaboration for online services and merchant digitization efforts, including the introduction of mini-programs for merchants to enhance customer engagement.

The general manager of Ant Group in Europe and the Middle East, Guoming Cheng, believes that this partnership not only enables a seamless digital payment experience in physical stores but also signifies a new era of strategic collaboration. Ant Group and Astra Tech aim to leverage their combined global outreach and scalable integration solutions to benefit the region.

In addition, Astra Tech’s Botim has unveiled a new multi-currency prepaid debit card, allowing users in the UAE who do not meet banks’ minimum income requirements to access digital payments and banking services. The prepaid card offers a wide range of integrated financial services, facilitating digital and offline transactions while eliminating the need to carry cash.

