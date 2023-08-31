Asteria Labels & Packaging Group Introduces BOBST Digital Presses at Multiple Locations

The Asteria Labels & Packaging Group has announced its plan to incorporate BOBST digital presses at various locations. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to embracing advanced technology in the label and packaging industry.

By introducing BOBST digital presses, Asteria is set to enhance its production capabilities, offering customers efficient and high-quality printing solutions. These state-of-the-art machines utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional results with accuracy and precision.

The integration of BOBST digital presses will allow Asteria to optimize its production processes, reducing turnaround times and increasing overall productivity. With improved efficiency, the company will be better equipped to meet the demands of its clients while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

The implementation of digital presses is a significant step forward for Asteria. These sophisticated machines enable greater flexibility in printing, as they can accommodate a wide range of label and packaging materials. This versatility allows the company to cater to diverse customer requirements, from small-scale orders to high-volume production runs.

In addition to the production benefits, the introduction of BOBST digital presses will also contribute to a more sustainable approach in the label and packaging industry. These presses utilize environmentally friendly inks and materials, minimizing waste and reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional printing methods.

With this investment in cutting-edge technology, Asteria Labels & Packaging Group reinforces its position as a leading player in the industry. The integration of BOBST digital presses at multiple locations will enable the company to offer enhanced printing solutions to its customers while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.

