Master Replicas Announces New Stargate Ships and Figures

Master Replicas has obtained a new license from MGM to produce new ships, figures, and prop replicas based on the Stargate franchise. They will be releasing the Prometheus and restocking the Daedalus BC-304 model this fall. In addition, they plan to release five more Stargate ships starting next spring, covering all three Stargate television series.

The Prometheus, previously rumored to have been manufactured but not released by Eaglemoss, will now be produced by Master Replicas. It was Earth’s first human-built deep space carrier and allowed for intergalactic travel before the Daedalus-class ships were introduced.

The Daedalus model, which has been difficult for fans to acquire, will also be restocked. It will be released in September, with 1,500 more units produced.

Master Replicas has plans to produce more ships in Earth’s deep space carrier fleet, including the Odyssey, Apollo, and the U.S.S. George Hammond. They also confirmed that the Puddle Jumper, Beliskner, Wraith Dart, Destiny, and Destiny Shuttle models will be released in 2024.

The Puddle Jumper is a popular ship from Stargate Atlantis, created by the Ancients. The Beliskner is Thor’s Asgard warship, while the Wraith Dart is the first enemy ship from Atlantis. The Destiny is the Ancient vessel from Stargate Universe, and it will be accompanied by a model of the Destiny Shuttle.

Master Replicas also has plans for limited offerings, convention specials, and potentially a fan club. These plans are not confirmed yet.

The company is excited to continue the model-making business from Eaglemoss and bring new Stargate ships and figures to fans.