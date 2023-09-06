The Assassin’s Creed Franchise Gets a Tabletop Role-Playing Game

The popular time-hopping video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed, is being adapted into a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) by CMON. Unlike the video games, the TTRPG will focus on the modern-day aspect of the series, specifically the Animus machine.

The Animus is a device that allows individuals to relive the memories of their ancestors by reading their DNA and reconstructing past events in virtual reality. In the TTRPG, players will experience the thrilling moments of the Assassin’s Creed universe without the need for extensive world-building. Players will be thrown into action-packed scenes, such as breaking into a temple or battling Nazis in World War II-era France, without having to worry about the details of the historical setting.

CMON’s unique approach to the TTRPG, emphasizing the Animus technology, was what ultimately led Ubisoft to greenlight the project. The game will allow players to create their own assassins and level them up through the “bleeding” effect, where the abilities of their ancestral assassins are inherited. Custom dice will be used in gameplay, but there is also a free mobile app available to handle dice rolling.

The Assassin’s Creed Roleplaying Game is now available for pre-order, with prices ranging from $35 to a bundle that includes 13 assassin miniatures. The final physical product is expected to ship by October 2024, with a digital version of the core books available earlier. Meanwhile, the next mainline Assassin’s Creed video game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is set to be released on October 5.

