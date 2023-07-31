Assassin’s Creed Mirage Takes 20-30 Hours to Complete, Ubisoft Reveals

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest installment in the popular game franchise, has an average completion time of 20-23 hours, according to Ubisoft. Lead producer Fabian Salomon confirmed that players who want to experience everything the game has to offer can expect a completion time of 25-30 hours, while those who rush through can finish in around 20 hours.

Compared to its predecessors, such as Valhalla, which could take hundreds of hours for completionists, Mirage offers a shorter gameplay experience. Ubisoft has intentionally designed a smaller map for the game, reminiscent of the size seen in Assassin’s Creed Unity and Revelations. The focus of Mirage is on returning to the stealth elements of the original Assassin’s Creed, with combat being a last resort.

The game is set in the city of Baghdad, 20 years before the events of Valhalla, and follows the story of assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq. Mirage will be released on October 12 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, and PC.

As Ubisoft aims to get as close as possible to the players’ experience, the mentioned completion times are based on internal playtesting and feedback. The company recognizes the different play styles of its audience, from completionists who want to explore every aspect of the game to those who prefer to rush through the main story.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a condensed and focused experience compared to its sprawling predecessors. With its emphasis on stealth gameplay and a shorter completion time, it provides a different gameplay style for fans of the franchise.