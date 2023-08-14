Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Moved Forward

Ubisoft has announced that the highly anticipated game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will now be released a week earlier than originally planned. The game has already gone gold, meaning it is ready to be shipped, and will now hit the market on October 5, 2023, instead of the previously set date of October 12.

This change in the release date allows for more breathing space between Mirage and the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is set to be released on October 20. It also creates a favorable gap between Mirage and other games such as Lords of the Fallen (October 13), Disgaea 7 (October 13), and Alan Wake 2 (October 17).

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed series can look forward to exploring 9th Century Baghdad with the protagonist Basim in Mirage. The game promises an immersive experience and intriguing storyline for players to enjoy.

With the release date moved forward, gamers now have more time to anticipate the launch and prepare for their virtual journey through the historical setting of the game. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to provide players with the opportunity to engage in thrilling missions and experience the excitement of being an assassin.

Whether the new release date works better with your schedule or if you are eagerly awaiting the chance to wield hidden blades, share your thoughts and excitement about Assassin’s Creed Mirage in the comments section below.