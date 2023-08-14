Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Moved to October 5, Game Goes Gold

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Bordeaux have announced that the release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been moved up by one week to October 5. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna.

In addition, the companies have revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold, signifying that development is complete and the game is ready for mass production.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows the story of Basim, a street thief with troubling visions who is seeking answers and justice. Players will join an ancient organization and explore a new creed that will transform Basim’s fate.

The game features a powerful coming-of-age story, where players experience the journey of a defiant young man becoming a skilled Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Along the way, players will meet a captivating cast of characters that will shape Basim’s future.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers the most versatile Assassin gameplay in the franchise’s history. Players can seamlessly parkour through the city and utilize a wide range of tools. They will acquire contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, gather important clues, and execute visceral assassinations with improved stealth mechanics.

The game also presents an immersive and reactive city environment, where the inhabitants react to the player’s actions. Players will explore four unique districts, including the industrial Karkh and the lush gardens of the Round City. They will uncover secrets, experience world events, and interact with historical figures.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pays tribute to the original game that started the franchise. It offers a modern take on the features and gameplay elements that have defined the series for the past 15 years. Players will journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins, to witness the beginnings of the Creed.

With the release date moved forward and the game going gold, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on October 5.