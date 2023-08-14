Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Moved Up to October 5th

Ubisoft has announced that the release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been moved up to October 5th, a week earlier than its original release date of October 12th. The game has also reached the gold status, meaning that it is locked in for release.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad and follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, who made an appearance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This new installment in the Assassin’s Creed series is said to focus more on the action-adventure elements of earlier games in the series, rather than the RPG mechanics found in games like Valhalla or Odyssey.

The decision to move up the release date for Mirage allows for some breathing room in an already busy October game release schedule. Other highly anticipated games set to be released that month include Detective Pikachu Returns, Forza Motorsport, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It is hoped that players will have finished games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield by the time October rolls around.