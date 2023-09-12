CityLife

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to the Roots of the Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
The release of early previews for Assassin’s Creed Mirage suggests that the game will mark a long-awaited return to the historical fiction series’ roots. Over the years, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has expanded beyond its original premise, becoming crowded with complex plots, confusing maps, lengthy gameplay, and numerous side quests. However, Mirage appears to change that by offering a streamlined and stealth-focused experience.

Mirage acts as a prequel to its predecessor, Valhalla, and centers around the 9th century thief and mythological superhuman reincarnate, Basim Ibn Ishaq, as he navigates through the bustling city of Baghdad. Ubisoft promised that Mirage would be more “intimate,” with a shorter playtime of about 20 hours and a more linear storyline compared to Valhalla.

Early reactions from players have been largely positive. The previews highlight the return of the classic Assassin’s Creed stealth gameplay, with a more focused map that doesn’t overwhelm players with a multitude of icons. IGN describes the game as bringing the series back to its roots in the best possible way, while GameRant mentions that Mirage rewards both pure stealth and the “it’s stealth if no one is alive to tell about it” method.

However, some critics note that Mirage’s combat system feels simple and lacks innovation. The combat consists of the same familiar attack, dodge, parry, and counterattack routine seen in many third-person games. The skill tree also seems uninspiring, focusing on enhancements to the protagonist’s eagle companion and inventory management rather than introducing exciting new abilities.

Despite these minor drawbacks, overall impressions suggest that Mirage captures the essence of what made the Assassin’s Creed series popular in the first place. Its new setting and emphasis on social stealth mechanics provide a nostalgic experience for fans who have been looking for a return to the franchise’s roots.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release on October 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

