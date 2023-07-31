Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to Stealth and a Shorter Gameplay Experience

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to take the series back to its original roots, prioritizing stealthy gameplay and offering a smaller historical setting to explore. In contrast to the massive scale of its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage will have a significantly shorter playing time.

According to Ubisoft’s lead producer, Fabian Salomon, Mirage will have an average playtime of around 20-23 hours based on internal playtesting. Completionists can expect to spend around 25-30 hours, while those rushing through the game may finish it in about 20 hours.

This reduced playtime is in stark contrast to previous entries in the series. Both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey can take up to 140 hours to fully complete, with main game completion ranging from 45-60 hours. The shorter runtime of Mirage should appeal to fans of the older, more traditional Assassin’s Creed games, such as Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which could be completed in approximately 20-25 hours.

In addition to a shorter gameplay experience, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also hearkens back to the earlier games in other ways. The parkour system is said to be closer to the Ezio games, and the map size is comparable to that of Assassin’s Creed: Revelations’ Constantinople. However, the upcoming game will also introduce significant changes to refresh and enhance the elements that made the series beloved in the first place.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to be released on October 12th alongside other highly anticipated titles like Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The shorter playtime of Mirage should allow players to immerse themselves fully in these exciting new releases.

While Mirage offers a more streamlined experience, fans of the larger RPG-style games need not worry. Ubisoft has plans for future entries in the Assassin’s Creed series that will continue to deliver expansive gameplay and open-world exploration.