A Leaked Gameplay Walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Jade Shows Mobile Offering from Ubisoft

A gameplay walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Jade, the mobile version of the popular game franchise from Ubisoft, has surfaced online. The leaked videos were uploaded by an individual known as iMobile Gaming, who apparently shared the content during the game’s closed BETA phase, in violation of a non-disclosure agreement.

The footage, which spans over two hours, showcases various aspects of Assassin’s Creed Jade including combat mechanics and customization options. The release date of the game remains uncertain, but the quality of voice acting suggests that it may still be some time before the official launch.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is billed as the first open-world Assassin’s Creed game specifically designed for Android and iOS. It is being developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with Level Infinite. The game invites players to create their own assassin and explore Ancient China within an immersive open-world environment. Players can engage in parkour on the Great Wall, navigate bustling cities, uncover hidden locations, and traverse diverse landscapes.

Although Assassin’s Creed Jade was featured in a new trailer at Ubisoft Forward 2023, no official release date was provided. It is worth noting that this mobile game is not the only one from Ubisoft that lacks a release date. The company also plans to launch Rainbow 6 Siege Mobile and The Division Mobile in the coming years.

