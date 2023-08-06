Wizards of the Coast Announces Future of Magic: The Gathering

With half of 2023 behind us, Wizards Of The Coast took the opportunity to announce the future of Magic: The Gathering at its Gen Con 2023 panel. However, not only did the company reveal their plans through 2026, but it also confirmed three huge names in gaming for its ever-growing Universes Beyond portfolio: Assassin’s Creed, Final Fantasy, and Fallout.

Fallout will receive the MTG treatment first, and it will be represented through a set of Commander decks set to release in March 2024. Following names like Warhammer 40K and Doctor Who, the Fallout Commander decks will feature a mixture of brand-new and reprinted cards, all featuring characters, enemies, factions, and locations from Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic saga.

Assassin’s Creed will come next, as a full booster set spanning the entire AC universe will launch in July 2024. The set will include both new and reprinted cards, all featuring new Assassin’s Creed-themed artwork, and the new cards will be “mechanically unique” according to WOTC. Assassin’s Creed will be the second non-WOTC IP to receive a full booster set, and it follows the also recently released The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-earth.

The last of the three video-game-centric announcements, Square Enix’s massive RPG franchise Final Fantasy will receive a full booster set expansion in 2025, with cards that will span the entirety of the mainline FF franchise–from the original game to the recently launched Final Fantasy XVI. The set will also be available for digital MTG players via Magic: The Gathering Arena.

One other outside franchise was confirmed for upcoming Magic: The Gathering product, as a subset of cards themed around Jurassic World–which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year–will be included in the Lost Caverns Of Ixalan expansion, which launches later this year.

In addition to these collaborations, Wizards of the Coast announced several other expansions and sets for the coming years. These include Modern Horizons 3, Ravnica Remastered, Murders at Karlov Manor, Ravnica: Clue Edition, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Innistrad Remastered, Codename: Tennis, Codename: Ultimate, Codename: Volleyball, Codename: Wrestling, Codename: Yachting, and Codename: Ziplining. Details about each of these expansions were revealed, providing fans with excitement for the future of the game.

The most recent Magic: The Gathering expansion, Commander Masters, is available now at retailers and local game stores after launching August 4.