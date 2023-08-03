Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade: Gameplay Revealed for Mobile Game

Gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, an upcoming mobile game set in Ancient China, has recently surfaced online. The leaked video, streaming on a YouTube channel dedicated to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, showcases the game’s closed beta version.

The gameplay demonstrated in the video appears promising for a mobile game, featuring touch controls for user interaction. However, it remains uncertain if the game will also offer support for external controllers such as the DualSense or Backbone One.

Codename Jade marks a significant milestone for the Assassin’s Creed series, as it is the franchise’s first open-world game exclusively designed for mobile devices. Additionally, players will have the ability to create their own assassin protagonist, offering a unique and personalized gaming experience.

Ubisoft, the publisher behind the Assassin’s Creed series, has expressed its commitment to expanding the franchise by dedicating more resources to its development. Alongside Codename Jade, fans can anticipate the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on October 12, which will serve as the next main entry in the series.

Notably, Ubisoft has also announced other exciting projects, including Nexus VR, the first Assassin’s Creed game designed for virtual reality headsets. Furthermore, an upcoming game set in feudal Japan is currently in the works, adding depth and variety to the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Stay tuned for further updates on Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade and other alluring additions to the beloved franchise.