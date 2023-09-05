CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

ASRock Industrial Introduces New NUC-Like Systems with AMD Ryzen Processors

Sep 5, 2023
ASRock Industrial, a leading manufacturer of compact PCs, has unveiled its latest lineup of 4×4 Box 7040 series systems. These NUC-like systems are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7040-series ‘Phoenix’ processors, making them ideal for both laptops and compact desktops.

The new 4×4 Box 7040 series offers exceptional performance, thanks to the advanced built-in graphics and high-performance capabilities of AMD’s latest generation Ryzen processors. These processors come in two variants: the Ryzen 7 7840U with 8 cores and 16 threads, and the Ryzen 5 7640U with 6 cores and 12 threads. Both variants feature AI accelerators and impressive clock speeds, providing users with a seamless computing experience.

In terms of memory and storage, the 4×4 Box 7040 series can be equipped with up to 64 GB of high-speed DDR5-5600 memory. It also supports two M.2 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA interface, allowing for fast and efficient data storage.

Connectivity is a key feature of ASRock’s compact machines, and the 4×4 Box 7040 series is no exception. It includes a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 adapter, one 2.5 GbE port, and one GbE port for high-speed internet connections. Additionally, there are two USB4 Type-C connectors with DP Alt Mode support on the front, three USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0), four display outputs (two DP 1.4a using USB-C, two HDMI 1.4b), and a TRRS audio jack for headsets.

The compact size of the 4×4 Box 7040 series, measuring just 117.5×110.0×47.85mm (4.63×4.33×1.88 inches), allows for easy mounting on the backside of a display using VESA mounts, saving valuable desk space.

ASRock’s 4×4 Box 7040 series systems are currently listed on the company’s website and are expected to be available for purchase shortly. For system integrators, ASRock also offers 4×4 7040 motherboards based on AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 5 7640U SoCs, providing greater flexibility for customized embedded designs.

In conclusion, ASRock Industrial’s new 4×4 Box 7040 series systems offer impressive performance, advanced connectivity options, and a compact form factor. With these features, they are well-suited for a wide range of workloads, making them a smart choice for both professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Definitions:
– NUC: Next Unit of Computing, a small-form-factor computer introduced by Intel.
– DDR5: DDR5 SDRAM is the next-generation of double data rate synchronous dynamic random-access memory.
– PCIe: Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard.

Sources:
– ASRock Industrial website

