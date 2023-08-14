Asmongold Criticizes Diablo 4 Video Released by Blizzard

Asmongold, a popular content creator and gamer, shared his thoughts on the recent Diablo 4 developer gameplay video that has sparked controversy within the community. He questioned why the video was released, suggesting that the developers were put in a difficult position.

Diablo 4 has been successful in terms of sales, but it has not been without its share of post-release criticism. Some players have expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the game, and while Blizzard has addressed many of these concerns, there are still those who remain unhappy.

To foster a closer connection with the community and introduce the development team, Blizzard released a video featuring two dungeon designers discussing their work on the game and their background as developers. However, the gameplay shown in the background of the video received a significant backlash from the community.

Asmongold, although not currently actively playing Diablo 4, decided to watch the video after some encouragement from his chat. After spending 40 minutes analyzing the video, he concluded that the developers seemed inexperienced and criticized Blizzard for putting them in a vulnerable position.

He expressed disbelief and sympathy for the developers whose gameplay was showcased in the video. Asmongold believed that the decision to release the video exposed the developers to unwarranted criticism and hate from the community.

Furthermore, he questioned the decision-making process within Blizzard, highlighting that this video reinforced concerns about the game’s development and the developers’ lack of proficiency. Asmongold emphasized that anyone in a senior position within the gaming industry should have a strong understanding of the games they are working on.

The video has received an increasing number of dislikes since its release, and Blizzard has yet to issue a public statement addressing the backlash.