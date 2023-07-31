Path of Exile 2: A Potential Rival for Diablo 4?

Ever since the launch of Diablo 4 Season 1, Path of Exile 2 has been hailed as the “Diablo Killer” due to its perceived completeness. Well-known streamer, Asmongold, recently shared his insights on the differences between the two games.

Many complaints have been raised about Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. Players have reported issues such as affixes causing instant deaths, classes being excessively nerfed, and various bugs stemming from basic mechanics.

A significant distinction between Path of Exile 2 and its predecessor is that it will be a standalone game rather than an expansion. Asmongold weighed in on this topic, expressing his concerns about Diablo 4.

One of Asmongold’s criticisms is directed towards the Stash and broken resistances in Diablo 4. These issues have long plagued players and remain unresolved by the developers. The Diablo team has cited potential performance problems as the reason for not expanding the Stash space.

However, Asmongold also acknowledges Diablo 4’s strengths. He praises the game’s open-world elements, which he feels are lacking in Path of Exile. According to him, Diablo 4’s open world adds depth and texture to the gaming experience.

In terms of social interactions and the overall campaign, Asmongold believes Diablo 4 surpasses Path of Exile. He emphasizes the flawed nature of comparing games, stating that it is unnecessary to badmouth one game in order to appreciate another.

Asmongold concludes his discussion by denouncing the “unhinged” behavior exhibited by some gamers. He compares it to someone returning home to their loving family only to spend hours on end criticizing other games. Such behavior, according to Asmongold, is abnormal and should be stopped.

In conclusion, Path of Exile 2 has generated significant attention and has been positioned as a potential rival for Diablo 4. Asmongold’s insights shed light on the strengths and weaknesses of both games, urging gamers to approach these discussions with a more open-minded mindset.