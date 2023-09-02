CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Is Apple’s Private Relay a Good Alternative to a VPN?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 2, 2023
Apple’s Private Relay is a privacy feature available on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey that aims to protect online privacy by obscuring your device’s IP address and preventing websites from tracking your browsing activity. However, it is not a complete replacement for a VPN.

Private Relay can only be accessed if you have a subscription to iCloud+. It works by using a two-step encryption process that involves sending your traffic through a server not controlled by Apple, which then decrypts the traffic and sends it to the website you’re visiting. This prevents websites from tracking your IP address, location, and browsing activity.

While Private Relay offers some privacy protection, it has limitations. It only works with the Safari browser and apps that use HTTP, not HTTPS. Apps that already encrypt their traffic, such as banking or messaging apps, will not be affected by Private Relay.

Additionally, Private Relay does not provide the same level of security and anonymity as a VPN. It does not encrypt your traffic end to end, hide your DNS queries, or allow you to access geo-restricted content. VPNs, on the other hand, offer stronger encryptions and the ability to connect to servers in different countries.

If you want to set up Private Relay on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can easily do so by accessing your device’s settings and toggling on the Private Relay option under iCloud.

In conclusion, while Apple’s Private Relay is a useful feature for enhancing privacy, it should not be relied upon as a full substitute for a VPN. If you want comprehensive protection and the ability to access geo-restricted content, using a VPN service is still recommended.

