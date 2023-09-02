Recommendations for Secure and Comfortable Ear Buds

If you’re looking for new ear buds that won’t constantly fall out, there are several options available to choose from. Ear bud fit can be a personal preference, with different designs working better for different individuals.

Many companies now offer wireless buds with rubberized sealing tips, which provide a snug fit and help prevent them from falling out. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Google, and others have incorporated this design feature into their ear buds. For example, Apple’s AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 and Buds2 Pro, and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro all utilize this approach.

Another option is to consider ear buds with a harder “stalk” design, such as Apple’s standard AirPods or Huawei’s FreeBuds 4. These can still provide a secure fit for many users.

If you have JBL ear buds and an Android phone, you might want to consider Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 as they are specifically designed for Samsung smartphones.

In cases where all else fails, there are sports-centric wireless buds available that offer greater physical security. Some models have hooks that go around your ears, while others are connected around your neck. These styles help ensure that even if the buds are dislodged, they won’t fall to the ground. Prices for these types of buds range from around €60 to €150, depending on the brand and features.

Wireless ear buds offer the advantage of being untethered from your phone, eliminating the risk of accidentally yanking the phone and causing damage. They also often come with additional features like active noise cancellation or automatic device-switching sensors. However, it’s important to note that wired earphones tend to be more affordable.

If you prefer a more secure option, larger overhead headphones are available. While they are less likely to fall off, some individuals may feel self-conscious wearing them in public.

Overall, finding the right pair of ear buds depends on personal preference, the fit of the buds, and the features you prioritize. Consider trying different brands and designs to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Source: Independent Ireland – an email column by Adrian Weckler.