Marathon Digital Holdings Director Sells Shares as Stock Prices Drop

Marathon Digital Holdings, a digital asset technology company, recently saw its director, Ashu Swami, sell 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, resulting in a total transaction of $151,800. Following the completion of the transaction, Swami now holds 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375.80. This sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

As a result of this news, Marathon Digital’s stock, ticker symbol MARA, experienced a 4.5% decline, trading down $0.57 to reach $12.00. The company’s stock has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $19.88. It currently has a market cap of $2.09 billion, with a Price-Earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 5.04.

In the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report, released on August 8th, Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.13), missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, slightly below analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. Analysts predict that the company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital has also attracted attention from institutional investors. Large investors have been buying and selling shares of the company, including Advisor Group Holdings Inc., Macquarie Group Ltd., Smith Anglin Financial LLC, Cetera Advisors LLC, and Salem Investment Counselors Inc. These investors hold a significant portion of the company’s stock.

Various brokerages have provided their analysis of Marathon Digital, with StockNews.com upgrading the stock to a “sell” rating, Compass Point reducing its target price, HC Wainwright reiterating a “buy” rating, and B. Riley boosting their target price. Overall, the company holds an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67, according to MarketBeat.com.

Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc., operates as a digital asset technology company that focuses on mining digital assets and participating in the blockchain ecosystem.

Sources:

– SEC Filing: [No URL provided]

– MarketBeat: [No URL provided]