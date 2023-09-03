Southeast Asian Countries Urged to Collaborate for Development of Digital Market

The CEO of Temasek Holdings, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, has emphasized the need for Southeast Asian countries to work together in developing a single digital market. Sandrasegara highlighted the potential for the region’s digital economy to match the market size of India, stating that it offers great prospects due to its higher income per capita.

Speaking at the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta, Sandrasegara urged Southeast Asian nations to collaborate in order to spur the next wave of growth for tech companies in the region. He stressed the importance of creating a seamless digital market that would enhance opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Southeast Asia has seen significant growth in its digital sector in recent years. However, Sandrasegara believes that by uniting efforts and resources, the region can achieve even greater success. A single digital market would provide a larger customer base, greater economies of scale, and increased cross-border trade for tech companies, thereby driving further growth and attracting more investments.

The potential of the digital economy in Southeast Asia has attracted the attention of both local and international players. With a population of over 660 million people, the region offers a vast consumer market that is increasingly connected to the internet. Additionally, the rising income levels and growing middle class in several Southeast Asian countries make it an attractive destination for investment and expansion.

Collaboration among Southeast Asian countries also presents opportunities for knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices. By pooling resources, governments can develop effective policies and regulations that will facilitate the growth of the digital industry while ensuring consumer protection and data privacy.

In conclusion, the development of a single digital market in Southeast Asia holds immense potential for the region’s tech companies. By working together, Southeast Asian nations can create a favorable environment for growth and innovation in the digital economy, attracting investments and increasing competitiveness on the global stage.

