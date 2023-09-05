The Asean Digital Economic Framework Agreement: Boosting Cross-Border Digital Trade

Asean member states are working towards establishing protocols that will facilitate cross-border digital trade and address emerging trends such as artificial intelligence (AI). The Asean Digital Economic Framework Agreement is set to be completed by 2025 and aims to improve digital rules in areas such as digital trade, cybersecurity, payments, and data. This framework seeks to enhance seamless online trade within the region and make it easier for businesses to operate.

According to the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), a “high-quality” Asean digital economy framework has the potential to double the region’s digital economy from $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), commissioned by Asean member states, conducted a study that included insights from business leaders and surveyed over 2,000 micro firms, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). BCG projects that Asean’s collective GDP will grow by nearly 4.6% annually for the next decade, and the region is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest trade bloc by 2030.

At the recent Asean Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting, member states emphasized the importance of strengthening regional economic integration in the face of global economic challenges. The council highlighted the need to update existing trade processes and improve their implementation to ensure a robust future for Asean. Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, stressed the significance of deeper economic integration and the digital economy framework in positioning Asean towards becoming an open, secure, and competitive regional economy.

The Asean Digital Economic Framework Agreement will promote closer collaboration among member states and enable the region to democratize access to digital technologies. It will prioritize data free flow with trust, establish high standard digital trade rules, and encourage consistent regulatory standards across Asean. This will particularly benefit startups and SMBs, fostering innovation and economic growth. The framework will also enhance data flows and integration of electronic payments, benefiting Asean companies, including micro firms and SMBs.

In terms of cybersecurity, Asean member states have committed to further collaboration and the adoption of common standards and best practices. The trade bloc has endorsed the United Nations’ voluntary norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace. Asean has stressed the importance of implementing rules-based cyberspace and practical confidence-building measures to drive economic progress and improve living standards. The establishment of the Asean Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) further demonstrates the region’s commitment to cybersecurity.

In conclusion, the Asean Digital Economic Framework Agreement holds great potential for boosting cross-border digital trade and enhancing economic integration within the region. The framework’s focus on digital rules, cybersecurity, and facilitating closer collaboration will contribute to Asean’s goal of becoming a competitive regional economy. With the projected growth of Asean’s digital economy, this initiative will provide opportunities for startups, SMBs, and other businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.

