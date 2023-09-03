ASEAN Launches Digital Economy Framework to Boost Cross-border Trade

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has initiated negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), aiming to enhance cross-border digital trade and unlock a projected $2 trillion in the region’s digital economy by 2030. The framework will focus on improving rules related to digital trade facilitation and payments, as well as address emerging trends like artificial intelligence.

The launch of the Defa negotiations took place at the 23rd ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting in Jakarta, with Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, representing the country. The move comes after ASEAN endorsed a study on the Defa during a meeting in Semarang, Central Java, in August.

According to a study by the Boston Consultancy Group, the Defa agreement is projected to double the regional digital economy from $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030. The negotiations are expected to conclude by 2025.

Singapore, which saw its total trade in goods with ASEAN amounting to $344.3 billion in 2022, views ASEAN as its largest trading partner in goods and its largest investment destination. The country has expressed its commitment to working with ASEAN member states to conclude the Defa negotiations and help businesses leverage new growth opportunities.

Source: Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry

Definitions:

– ASEAN: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is an economic and political organization consisting of ten member countries in Southeast Asia.

– Digital Economy: The digital economy refers to the economic activities that are conducted through digital technologies and the internet.

– Digital Trade Facilitation: Digital trade facilitation involves the use of digital technologies to simplify and streamline trade processes, such as customs clearance and documentation.

– Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence, such as speech recognition and problem-solving.

