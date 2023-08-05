Most Anticipated Laptops of 2022

As a laptop reviewer, I have the opportunity to test out the latest tech in the laptop category. As we approach the halfway mark of the year, I want to look ahead and highlight some of the most anticipated laptop releases for the rest of the year.

One of the highly anticipated laptops is the Framework Laptop 16. This 16-inch model takes the concept of a modular, sustainable laptop to the next level. It offers a bigger screen, better performance, and the ability to swap out or upgrade the CPU and GPU. Additionally, the keyboard can be customized to your preference through the Framework Marketplace. This laptop promises a unique and customizable experience.

Another exciting release is the Surface Laptop Studio 2. The original Surface Laptop Studio was praised for its versatility and high-end laptop experience. The sequel is rumored to fix some of the issues with the initial model and offer improved graphics and memory. With a more powerful processor, it has the potential to be one of the most premium laptops available on the Windows side.

Apple is also expected to release an M3 version of its 13-inch MacBook Air. The M3 model is anticipated to have a larger generational jump in performance compared to the previous M1 and M2 models. If Apple can demonstrate the efficiency and performance benefits of the M3 chipset, it could be a significant addition to their lineup.

The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED is another intriguing laptop. Its 3D screen, demonstrated at CES, offers a compelling and immersive experience. This kind of innovation is exciting, as it pushes the boundaries of what laptops can offer. Although it may not be a laptop for everyone, it showcases the potential of future technology.

Last on the list is the Surface Pro 10. While details are scarce, there are rumors that Microsoft will release a smaller 11-inch version to complement the existing 13-inch model. Although the design may not see a significant overhaul, there is hope for some surprises at the Surface hardware event.

Overall, these upcoming laptops offer a range of unique features, from modularity to improved performance and innovative display technology. It’s an exciting time for laptop enthusiasts to look forward to what the rest of the year has in store.