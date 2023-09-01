Startups and the Power to Make a Difference

As a startup founder, you have the ability to shape your business and prioritize the issues that matter to you. Whether it’s sustainability, diversity, or equality, your company’s values reflect your own passions and interests. In the world of startups, this power is a beautiful luxury.

In an article exploring the impact of startups, the author draws inspiration from their own experiences. They highlight the importance of considering the environmental effects of packaging, utilizing carbon-offset servers, and actively brainstorming ways to minimize the company’s carbon footprint. These examples demonstrate how startup founders can make a positive change.

The Sam Vimes “boots” theory, as popularized by Terry Pratchett, further emphasizes the challenges of finding high-quality products that last a lifetime. This theory illustrates the socioeconomic unfairness of disposable products and is relevant to startups as well. The article probes deeper into this idea, asserting that all products are perceived as “garbage” due to the emphasis on short-term gains.

While the startup world is filled with opportunities for founders to make a difference, other news topics are also worth noting. The article acknowledges the reporting by a competitive publication on leadership changes at TechCrunch. It also highlights notable events, such as the IPO of Instacart and Better.com’s struggle in the stock market.

On the topic of funding, the author delves into the challenges of raising money for startups. They discuss the trends in VC funding for pre-seed startups, emphasizing milestones rather than runway length as a key focus during fundraising. In addition, the author recommends TechCrunch’s comprehensive guide for building a pitch deck and advises founders on slide order, marketing narratives, and making a lasting impression.

Finally, the article touches on the resurgence of hardware in the limelight. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 and the anticipation of USB-C charging, technology enthusiasts eagerly await the new features and advancements.

