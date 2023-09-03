The Record-Breaking Indian Art Auction: Raza, Souza, and Mehta

The recent art auction held at Mumbai’s Pundole’s auction house saw remarkable success, as the artworks of three modern Indian masters – Sayed Haider Raza, Francis Newton Souza, and Tyeb Mehta – fetched record bids. Raza’s ‘Gestation’ became the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at auction, being sold for ₹51.75 crore. Souza’s work titled ‘Hunger’ set a world auction record for the artist, selling for ₹34.5 crore. Mehta’s sculpture ‘Two Heads’ gained the world auction record for a Modern Indian sculpture, fetching ₹14.95 crore.

The auction, which generated over ₹181 crore, showcased these exceptional pieces of art and highlighted the growing importance and value of the South Asian art market. Second-generation buyers and younger millionaires are increasingly investing in the art world, driving up prices and expanding the collector base.

The paintings and sculptures displayed at the auction had impeccable provenance, which contributed to their high demand and premium prices. Dadiba Pundole, the owner of Pundole’s Gallery, emphasized that fresh artworks with historical relevance command substantial premiums in the market.

The Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG), formed in 1947 and including Raza, Souza, and Mehta, played a crucial role in fostering a supportive community among modern Indian artists. Their friendship and encouragement propelled their works to greater recognition. The auction showcased a diverse range of art, appealing to both young and old collectors. Art critic Uma Nair commented on the upcoming Saffronart auction, where renowned artists like Raza, Husain, Souza, and Ram Kumar’s Kashmir will be featured.

Indian artworks have been consistently fetching exorbitant amounts in recent years. In 2020, a Vasudeo S. Gaitonde painting sold for ₹32 crore, and an M.F. Husain oil-on-canvas work sold for ₹18.47 crore. Similarly, in 2021, Sotheby’s auction in London sold Bhupen Khakhar’s ‘Krishna Hotel’ for £1.2 million (₹12.7 crore) and Souza’s ‘Red Building’ for ₹9.5 crore. These remarkable sales demonstrate the increasing recognition and value placed on Indian art globally.

Overall, the success of the recent art auction signifies a robust and growing market for modern Indian art, with record-breaking bids shining a spotlight on the talent and value of these esteemed artists’ works.

Sources:

– Pundole’s auction house, Mumbai

– Dadiba Pundole, Pundole’s Gallery

– Uma Nair, art critic and curator

– The Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG) (definition)

– Vasudeo S. Gaitonde (artist; definition)

– M.F. Husain (artist; definition)

– Sotheby’s (definition)