Artisse: The AI Photo Creation App Challenging the Competition

Artisse is the latest AI photo creation app that aims to challenge popular apps like Remini by offering users the capability to generate AI photos of themselves. However, Artisse sets itself apart by providing a broader range of input and output options and delivering more realistic photos, even in fantastical settings.

To train the AI, users upload 15 images of themselves. They can then utilize either a text prompt or an image prompt to generate new AI photos. With the image prompt, users can choose from a template or upload their own reference photo to create photos of themselves in various styles, settings, and postures. Templates can also be modified by changing the style or adding additional prompts.

Under the hood, Artisse incorporates its own proprietary model, while also incorporating elements from existing open-source models and tools. The company is actively working on making the app more flexible in terms of body shape and skin tones.

Artisse was developed by William Wu, who drew inspiration from the prevalence of “perfect” photos on social media and dating profiles. Wu’s goal with Artisse was to make high-quality personal photography accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or expertise level.

The app takes longer to process selfies and train the AI compared to other apps, with a processing time of approximately 30 to 40 minutes. However, the AI-generated images are generated within minutes. According to Wu, the realism produced by Artisse surpasses the competition.

Unlike other apps like Remini, Artisse provides greater input and output flexibility, as well as a wider range of backgrounds and styles. The app offers the first 25 photos for free, with subsequent photos priced at around 20 cents each. Artisse plans to introduce a subscription model in their next release, which will include HD and sizing features. They also offer a full end-to-end consulting service for B2B clients.

Artisse is currently available on iOS and Android, with plans to release on the web in the coming month. The app aims to reach the vast user base of photo-editing apps, which amounts to approximately 800 million users.

