The End of NASA’s Ice-Hunting Cubesat Mission

NASA has declared the conclusion of its Artemis 1 moon mission ride-along cubesat, named LunaH-Map. The small satellite encountered challenges due to a stuck valve in its propulsion system, stranding it in the wrong orbit. The agency officially announced the end of the mission on August 3.

LunaH-Map, despite missing its objective to map the south pole of the moon, successfully achieved one of its main mission goals. The cubesat’s neutron spectrometer was able to detect water and ice on the lunar surface. The data collected will continue to be analyzed, and the design of the cubesat will contribute to future missions.

Craig Hardgrove, the mission leader from Arizona State University, promised that the science behind LunaH-Map will live on. He mentioned that there are upcoming papers and presentations focusing on the technology and science of the cubesat.

Furthermore, a version of LunaH-Map’s spectrometer will be included in another NASA mission called Lunar-VISE (Lunar Vulkan Imaging and Spectroscopy Explorer). This payload will be sent to the moon’s surface in the future under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

While LunaH-Map faced challenges, it was not alone. Other cubesats launched with Artemis 1 also encountered difficulties. Japan’s Omotenashi spacecraft experienced a communications issue that prevented it from deploying a lander on the moon. NEA Scout remained silent after launch, hindering its ability to solar sail to a near-Earth asteroid.

Despite these setbacks, the larger Artemis 1 mission successfully accomplished its major objectives, including flying an Orion spacecraft around the moon and returning it safely to Earth. NASA is now focused on Artemis 2, the second mission of the series, which is expected to launch four astronauts around the moon in 2024. Artemis 3, a moon-landing mission, may follow in 2025 or 2026 if all goes according to schedule.