Big Tech Companies Set to Invest in Arm’s IPO Valued at $52.3 Billion

A highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the British chip designer, Arm, is attracting the attention of major Big Tech companies. The IPO could value Arm at as much as $52.3 billion, making it one of the biggest IPOs in recent memory. Arm, known for designing chips for 99% of the world’s smartphones, plans to price its shares between $47 and $51 when they hit the US stock market.

SoftBank, the Japanese owner of Arm, hopes to raise up to $4.9 billion when Arm starts trading on the Nasdaq. This number could increase to $5.2 billion if the underwriting banks exercise an option to buy additional shares from SoftBank. Cornerstone investors, including Apple, Google, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, have expressed interest in buying shares collectively worth up to $735 million in the IPO.

Arm, based in Cambridge, develops microchips for phones and tablets and licenses them to CPU makers like Apple and Samsung. SoftBank acquired the company in 2016 for $32 billion, and in 2020, attempted to sell Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion. However, the deal was called off due to concerns from global antitrust regulators.

The IPO could value Arm at $52 billion, a step back from the $64 billion valuation implied by SoftBank’s recent purchase of a 25% stake in the company. This valuation shift is attributed to the decline in smartphone sales as hardware innovation slows down and customers hold onto their devices for longer periods.

The return of Arm to the public market is highly anticipated, as it is expected to be the largest US IPO since 2021 and the world’s largest IPO in about a year. Arm generated nearly $2.7 billion in revenue in the fiscal year ended March, according to its prospectus. SoftBank will retain approximately 90% of Arm’s shares following the IPO.

Sources:

– CNN