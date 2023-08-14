CityLife

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PC System Requirements

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PC System Requirements

FromSoftware has unveiled the PC system requirements for their upcoming mecha video game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. If your computer had no issues running their previous game, Elden Ring, then it will most likely be able to handle Armored Core VI as well. The official Armored Core VI Twitter account shared the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game, which is set to launch on August 25.

Here are the system requirements for Armored Core VI:

Recommended requirements (ray tracing on):
– Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11
– Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
– Memory: 12GB RAM
– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT (8GB) / Intel ARC A770 (16GB)
– DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
– Storage: 60GB
– Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Minimum requirements (ray tracing on):
– Operating System: Windows 10
– Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
– Memory: 12GB RAM
– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8GB)
– DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
– Storage: 60GB
– Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended requirements (ray tracing off):
– Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11
– Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
– Memory: 12GB RAM
– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB), or Intel ARC A750 (8GB)
– DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
– Storage: 60GB
– Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Minimum requirements (ray tracing off):
– Operating System: Windows 10
– Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
– Memory: 12GB RAM
– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)
– DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
– Storage: 60GB
– Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Comparing these requirements to Elden Ring’s, they are largely similar with a few instances where Armored Core VI has lower specs. For example, the recommended CPUs for Elden Ring are Intel i7-8700K and AMD Ryzen 3600X, while Armored Core VI steps those down to Intel i7-7700 and AMD Ryzen 3600.

It’s worth noting that Armored Core VI will only utilize ray traced lighting effects during the “garage” scenes, not during actual gameplay. This means that ray tracing performance will be less important for the game.

Overall, Armored Core VI seems to be relatively easy to run, so gamers with budget-friendly PCs should be able to enjoy the game without major issues.

