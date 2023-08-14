Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PC Requirements Revealed

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is set to release in less than two weeks, and the full PC requirements for the game have been unveiled by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The specifications for the game, both with and without ray tracing, are quite reasonable. While the game may not push technological boundaries, it appears to have a polished look.

The requirements for ray tracing are not particularly high, but it is worth noting that ray tracing is only present in the garage when players are designing their mechs, and not during regular gameplay.

Here are the full PC requirements for Armored Core VI:

Minimum Requirements:

– Operating System: Windows 10

– CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– RAM: 12 GB

– GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

– DirectX: DirectX 12

– Storage: 60 GB

Recommended Requirements:

– Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

– CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

– RAM: 12 GB

– GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB, Intel Arc A750 8GB

– Storage: 60 GB

Minimum Requirements for Ray-Tracing On:

– Operating System: Windows 10

– CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– RAM: 12 GB

– GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

– Storage: 60 GB

Recommended Requirements for Ray-Tracing On:

– Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

– CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

– RAM: 12 GB

– GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB, Intel Arc A770 16GB

– Storage: 60 GB

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on August 25th. The game offers fast-paced combat with a diverse range of movement options, allowing players to approach battles with a variety of strategies.