Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on Steam Deck – A Portable Mech Combat Experience

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launched on August 25, offering players a satisfying and explosive combat experience, stunning visuals, and the opportunity to build their own mech and earn money for corporations. While the game has received positive feedback, the question remains: how well does it perform on the Steam Deck?

After spending nearly 30 hours playing Armored Core VI on the Steam Deck, I can confidently say that it is a great and engaging experience on Valve’s portable device. The addition of rear buttons native to the Steam Deck enhances the gameplay, making it hard to go back to playing on other platforms.

However, it is important to note that the game is currently rated as “Playable” on the Steam store, rather than “Verified.” This is due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, the game does not provide an option to scale the text, resulting in small and sometimes hard-to-read menus and in-game text on the portable screen. Secondly, there have been reports of control issues when trying to customize the controls to personal preferences using the Deck’s control customization options.

To overcome these issues, it is recommended to use FromSoftware’s official Steam Deck controls, which map the jump, boost, and dodge commands to the rear buttons. This eliminates the control oddities and ensures a smoother gameplay experience.

In terms of performance, Armored Core VI runs at a solid 30 frames per second on the Steam Deck, with the option to push it up to around 40fps by tweaking some graphics settings. The resolution of 1280×800 is ideal for optimal visuals, but players can adjust it to a lower resolution for better performance. It is important to have access to a power source if playing for more than 90 minutes, as the Steam Deck’s battery life is limited.

In conclusion, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is a fantastic game to play on the Steam Deck. While there are some minor issues with text readability and control customization, the overall experience is highly enjoyable and visually appealing. Players can expect a solid performance at 30fps and have the option to enhance it further by adjusting graphics settings to their preferences.

