Upcoming Video Games in August

Keeping track of the latest video games can be a complex task with so many platforms to consider. Whether you’re on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, or mobile, there are multiple games to keep an eye on. Here are some of the games releasing in August that you should be looking out for.

In August, there are several anticipated releases. Armored Core VI, Baldur’s Gate III, and two promising AA titles called Atlas Fallen and Immortals of Aveum are set to launch. On the indie front, we have Goodbye Volcano High, Fort Solis, Adore, and more.

Baldur’s Gate III is developed by Larian Studios, known for Divinity: Original Sin. This ambitious CRPG offers a vast world, an epic story, player freedom, and interestingly enough, bear sex! The game has already garnered a fan following during its early access period and has the potential to be something special.

Atlas Fallen, developed by Deck13, offers a different experience from their previous hardcore Soulslike games. It is an action-adventure game with a focus on exploration, intense action, and co-op play.

Immortals of Aveum, created by Ascendant Studios, combines elements of Call of Duty with magical action-adventure. It features flashy Unreal Engine 5 graphics and offers an interesting gameplay experience.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, the latest project from FromSoftware, offers a departure from their Soulsborne formula. It is a straight-ahead action game with mech customization and intense set pieces.

Among the promising indie games is Adore, a creature-collecting RPG that combines Pokemon and Diablo. Instead of battles in menu screens, players hack and slash through Diablo-style dungeons.

Fort Solis is a story-driven sci-fi horror game with impressive Unreal Engine 5 visuals and a star-studded cast.

Blasphemous 2 continues the intense action and challenging gameplay of its predecessor, offering a larger world, more customization options, and bigger boss battles.

Goodbye Volcano High is a unique game where players navigate the dramas of dino school and create their own angsty garage band tunes using an interactive song-crafting system.

Sea of Stars is an old-school RPG with rich 2D art and a simple yet engaging combat system.

These are just a few of the games worth watching in August. Stay tuned for more releases and make sure to check out reviews before making a purchase.