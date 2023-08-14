Armored Core 6 File Size Revealed for PS5: Not Too Heavy, Not Too Light

Great news for gamers eagerly waiting for Armored Core 6 on their PlayStation 5: it seems that the game won’t take up too much space on your console. According to PlayStation Game Size, the file size for Armored Core 6 on the PS5 is a reasonable 43.3GB. That means you won’t have to delete multiple games just to accommodate this title.

Interestingly, the PS5 version of Armored Core 6 is smaller than its PS4 counterpart, which has a slightly larger size of 55.7GB. This reduction in size can be attributed to the PS5’s Kraken compression technology, which ensures that the game doesn’t occupy excessive storage.

It’s worth noting that Armored Core 6 has a comparable size to FromSoftware’s previous game, Elden Ring, on the current-gen console. This is good news for PS5 owners who have limited storage space, especially considering the number of big releases this year, including Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, and even the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3, which are all known to require substantial storage space.

Are you excited to download Armored Core 6 when it releases on August 25th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.