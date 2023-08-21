Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon: A Reboot of the Legendary Mecha Combat Series

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the upcoming game in the Armored Core franchise, developed by FromSoftware. This series, known for its mecha combat, has been around since 1997 when the first game was released for the original PlayStation. The game is set in a dystopian future where corporations have taken control of Earth and players take on the role of a pilot controlling a giant mecha known as an Armored Core.

The gameplay loop of Armored Core hasn’t changed much over the years. Players take on missions for various clients and upon completion, they receive payment. These missions often involve battling other mechs, but there can be variations. In between missions, players can use their earnings to upgrade and customize their Armored Core, which is a major draw for fans of the series.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to release on August 25, 2023, on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be priced at $59.99, with a Deluxe Edition available for $69.99, which includes extra content such as a digital artbook and original soundtrack. Preordering the game from select retailers will also grant players special bonuses.

In terms of file size, Armored Core VI is relatively small compared to other games. The approximate size is 53.58 GB on Xbox and 60 GB on PC.

It’s important to note that Armored Core VI is a departure from FromSoftware’s other popular titles like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. While both feature strategic combat, Armored Core has its unique gameplay mechanics and setting. It’s recommended to research and watch gameplay previews before purchasing the game.

Thankfully, FromSoftware has provided a 13-minute gameplay preview to give potential players a better understanding of what to expect in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. If the gameplay appeals to you, then you may become the next fan of the Armored Core series.