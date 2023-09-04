How to Obtain the Redshift Coral Weapons in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is not a souls-like game, but it does share similarities with previous titles from FromSoftware. One of these similarities is the presence of overpowered weapons known as Coral Weapons. These weapons, particularly the Redshift Coral Weapons, are capable of decimating both regular enemies and powerful bosses.

Obtaining the Coral Weapons in Armored Core 6 requires some effort, but the rewards are worth it. The Redshift Coral Weapons, in particular, can be used to easily defeat late-game bosses like Ibis Series CEL 240, Ayre, and even ALLMIND.

To unlock the Redshift Coral Weapons, there are three steps to follow. The first two Coral Weapons, Coral Oscillator: IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT and Coral Oscillator: IB-C03W2: WLT-101, are automatically unlocked when you reach the final tier of the Assembly Battles. However, the third weapon, Coral Rifle: IB-C03W1: WLT-011, requires more effort.

To acquire the Coral Rifle, players must complete all Loghunt ranks and reach rank 15. This involves collecting all the combat logs in the game, including those hidden behind New Game+ and New Game++.

Although obtaining the Coral Rifle may take time and multiple playthroughs, the weapon’s impact and damage capabilities make it worth the effort. It is advisable to pair the Coral Weapons with end-game weapons for optimal loadouts and to achieve high rankings in missions.

For example, combining the Coral Oscillator build with the HAL-826 frame and Needle Launcher allows players to easily defeat challenging bosses such as Ibis Series CEL 240, Handler Walter, Sea Spider, Ayre, and even the toughest boss in the game – ALLMIND.

Overall, unlocking and utilizing the Redshift Coral Weapons can greatly enhance player performance in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. With their devastating power and effectiveness, they are essential tools for overcoming formidable foes in the game.

Sources:

– FromSoftware

– Sportskeeda