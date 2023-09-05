Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s Unofficial Easy Mode Makes Mech Design and Gameplay More Forgiving

A modder has created an unofficial easy mode for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on PC, making mech design and gameplay more forgiving and rewards more generous. The mod, called EZ-Core, is available on the NexusMods website and introduces several key changes to the game.

Armored Core 6’s mech design process typically imposes limitations on the parts that can be used based on their weight and energy requirements. However, the EZ-Core mod reduces these energy and weight loads by half, making it easier for struggling players to build a more powerful AC. The mod also increases the starting ammunition for each weapon by 300 percent, ensuring longer battles with more firepower.

Another significant change brought by the mod is an increase in the effective range of weapons by 300 percent. This alteration makes it less likely for rounds to ricochet harmlessly away and allows players to deal more damage to their enemies. Additionally, the mod boosts the amount of credits earned for successfully completing missions and arena battles by 200 percent.

In addition to these gameplay enhancements, the EZ-Core mod offers new camera options and improves the energy efficiency of boosters, making maneuvering around the game’s world more efficient. However, the creator of the mod warns players not to use it in multiplayer, as doing so may result in a ban.

While Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon deviates from FromSoftware’s other titles, such as Elden Ring, in terms of gameplay, it still maintains the challenging experience players have come to expect from the studio. The fast-paced combat and lack of invincibility frames can prove difficult, especially when facing formidable bosses like Balteus in Chapter 1. The EZ-Core mod aims to provide a helping hand to players who struggle to progress further in the game’s dystopian world.

In IGN’s review of Armored Core 6, the game received a score of 8 out of 10. The review praised the fantastic mission design, intense boss encounters, and the wide assortment of weapons and parts. The mod offers players an opportunity to enjoy the game’s combat puzzles with a more forgiving approach.

Sources: Eurogamer, IGN