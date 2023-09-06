Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – A Technical Analysis

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon marks the return of the Armored Core series after an 11-year hiatus. Developed by From Software, the game has garnered significant interest, thanks to the success of Elden Ring. However, the question remains: has the technology evolved enough to overcome the technical issues faced in its predecessor?

While Armored Core 6 may have a different game structure, it shares its technical DNA with Elden Ring, as it utilizes the same engine. The game features a futuristic setting, with giant warring mechs and explosive battles across bleak environments. The sense of scale is awe-inspiring, but the question lies in whether the technology can handle it.

The graphics modes in Armored Core 6 offer three choices on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The frame-rate mode and quality mode differ mainly in resolution. The quality mode runs at a fixed 4K resolution but experiences significant frame-rate drops. On the other hand, the frame-rate mode dynamically adjusts image quality based on the proximity to 60fps. The resolution ranges from a maximum of 4K in simpler scenes to 2688×1512 in more demanding instances. If the frame-rate drops below 60fps, the resolution remains at 1512p, and the frame-rate continues to decrease.

The best mode to use is the frame-rate mode, as it maintains a steady 60fps and significantly enhances the gameplay experience. However, this mode does sacrifice some environmental shadow quality compared to the quality mode. The dynamic nature of the shadow quality setting means that it adjusts based on the rendering load. Although there may be a brief delay in the settings changes, the frame-rate mode provides the best compromise.

Additionally, Armored Core 6 includes a ray tracing mode, available on all current-gen consoles. However, the application of ray tracing in the game is limited to the garage portion and is less noticeable compared to Elden Ring. The inclusion of a photo mode allows players to capture the details of their mechs with ray tracing enabled.

In terms of console performance, the quality and performance modes are a complete match between Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, the Series S runs at lower visual settings overall, and even in its frame-rate mode, the shadows are of lower quality compared to the more powerful machines.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon showcases the advancements in technology since the last game in the series. The graphics modes provide players with different options to optimize their gameplay experience, with the frame-rate mode being the preferred choice for smooth gameplay. While the inclusion of ray tracing is subtle, it adds depth and realism to the mechs. Overall, From Software has succeeded in delivering a visually impressive and technically sound experience with Armored Core 6.

