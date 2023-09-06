Argon & Co Launches ESG and Sustainability Service in Australia and New Zealand

Argon & Co, a global leader in strategy and transformation of operations, has announced the launch of its ESG and sustainability service offering in Australia and New Zealand. With a team of more than 500 consultants across 16 offices worldwide, sustainability is deeply ingrained in the company’s DNA and seen as a driver for business success.

The newly introduced sustainability service expands on Argon & Co’s existing expertise in strategy and transformation. The company offers services such as assessing and designing ESG strategies, sustainability assessments and benchmarks, and ESG due diligence frameworks. Additionally, Argon & Co leverages its understanding of ESG regulations to support the development of sustainable cultures within organizations.

Recognizing the urgent need to address climate change, consumer awareness, and regulatory requirements, the company believes that embracing sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity. Companies looking to balance commercial growth with corporate responsibility face challenges in making impactful decisions and translating ESG strategies into meaningful action.

Argon & Co aims to empower companies to achieve lasting success through sustainable practices by leveraging its deep supply chain, operations, and transformation expertise. The company assesses, designs, and implements effective solutions that drive positive impact and promote a thriving future for communities, the planet, and businesses.

Paul Eastwood, managing partner ANZ, states that the launch of sustainability as a core service offering in Australia and New Zealand marks a pivotal moment in their commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. They aim to empower clients to navigate the complexities of sustainable practices, transform their operations, and make a lasting positive impact on the environment and society.

Frans Verheij, former ANZ partner and leader of Argon’s sustainability proposition, emphasizes the importance of taking care of the planet and communities for future generations. He highlights the increasing consumer awareness, scarcity of resources, rising regulatory requirements, and the cost-effectiveness of sustainable business models as reasons why companies should act now on ESG and sustainability.

The launch of the sustainability service offering in Australia and New Zealand further strengthens Argon & Co’s global sustainability capability. It allows the company to cater to the evolving needs of clients and the broader market, ensuring that they can continue to drive positive change and make lasting contributions to a more sustainable and socially responsible world.

Sources:

– Argon & Co (no URL provided)

– Argon & Co press release (no URL provided)