Exploring the Current Generation of Smart Glasses Technology

The future of augmented reality may still be years away, but the existing hardware and software in the market have significantly improved. Early adopters are already enjoying lightweight smart glasses with high-quality displays, showcasing the progress made in the field of augmented reality.

There are currently three different approaches to smart glasses technology that provide a glimpse into the future. One approach focuses on health and fitness, offering stylish glasses that track health data and provide directions at a glance. Another approach emphasizes entertainment and productivity by creating virtual screens around the user. Finally, there are advanced smart glasses that combine all these features, including a dedicated processor for AI chat, AR apps, and gesture controls.

The Engo 2 fitness glasses are designed to be light, comfortable, and sporty. They are meant to replace regular sport sunglasses and provide the necessary technology with maximum battery life and minimum weight. These glasses have a small display in the top left corner of the right lens, showing data such as heart rate, distance, speed, and time. The Engo 2 glasses are best suited for runners, bikers, and fitness enthusiasts and are priced at $329.

On the other hand, the Xreal Air and Beam accessories offer a more ambitious solution. These smart glasses aim to extend the user’s work canvas into the virtual world, allowing for tasks like watching videos, playing games, and increasing productivity. The Xreal Air provides a sharp and bright display, simulating a 130-inch screen, while the Beam accessory expands connectivity and anchors the virtual monitor in space. They are priced at $379 and $109, respectively.

The most advanced smart glasses currently available are the Inmo Air 2. These glasses have their own mobile processor, micro-LED waveguide lenses, built-in battery, speakers, touchpads, and cameras. They come pre-installed with twelve apps, including YouTube and TikTok TV for entertainment and a camera app for capturing photos and videos. Users can use the Inmo Air 2 without a smartphone when connected to Wi-Fi or create a hotspot when traveling.

While these smart glasses do not represent the full capabilities of augmented reality technology, they offer a glimpse into the future of smart glasses. With continued advancements, smart glasses have the potential to revolutionize various industries and provide enhanced user experiences.