Are Apple Watches Waterproof? A Guide to Water Resistance

Wondering if your Apple Watch is waterproof? Or, are you planning to buy a waterproof Apple Watch that can survive your scuba diving adventures? Don’t arrive at any conclusions before you know all the basics.

To simply answer this question, Apple Watches aren’t waterproof, rather they are water-resistant. Although most Apple Watches won’t get damaged when exposed to water, the level of water resistance varies from model to model. Therefore, before you take your Apple Watch to swimming, pool parties, or scuba diving, you should know if your Apple Watch has enough water resistance to survive such activities. Also, Apple’s one-year warranty doesn’t cover water damage, so you need to understand the water-resistance ratings on your Apple Watch clearly.

Apple calculates water resistance using a method based on depth, rather than the standard IP water resistance ratings. Starting from Apple Watch Series 2 until Series 8, the watches are rated for 50 meters of water depth.

Here is a breakdown of the water-resistance levels for each Apple Watch model:

– Apple Watch Series 1: Splash resistant only, submerging not recommended.

– Apple Watch Series 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, SE (2020), 7, and 8: Up to 50 meters of water depth.

– Apple Watch Series Ultra: Up to 100 meters of water depth.

It’s important to note that water resistance is not a permanent condition and may diminish over time.

In addition to the Apple Watch itself, it’s worth noting that not all Apple Watch bands are waterproof or water-resistant. Different bands have different levels of water resistance, with some being suitable for high-speed water sports and heavy workouts, while others offer no water resistance at all.

If your Apple Watch gets wet, it’s important to clean and dry it properly. Use a clean, dry, and lint-free cloth to wipe the watch and band. After swimming, rinse the watch under lightly running fresh and warm water, then gently dry it with a cloth. Avoid using compressed air, heat, or sprays to dry the watch. If water gets inside the speaker or microphone, allow the watch to charge overnight to speed up evaporation.

To maintain the water resistance of your Apple Watch, avoid exposing it to harsh drops or impacts that could damage the display, and only expose it to fresh water, avoiding contact with soaps, lotions, perfumes, and other chemicals.

In conclusion, while Apple Watches are water-resistant, it’s important to understand the level of water resistance for your specific model and take the necessary precautions to avoid water damage.

