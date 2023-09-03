Building a Humane Mouse Trap with Arduino Nano

This article discusses the process of building a humane mouse trap using an Arduino Nano and ultrasonic distance sensor. The trap is designed to catch mice without causing any harm to the animal.

The trap utilizes an Arduino Nano, which is equipped with an ultrasonic distance sensor. The sensor is used to detect when mice have entered a plastic container. The container has a hinged door, which is held open using a servo. When a mouse is detected, the servo triggers the door to snap shut with the assistance of an elastic band.

One of the key considerations when designing this trap is to ensure that there are no gaps in the closed container that the mouse can use to escape. Mice are known for their ability to squeeze through tiny spaces, so it is crucial to address this issue. Regularly checking the trap is also necessary to prevent any caught mice from escaping by clawing or chewing their way out.

This project serves as a valuable learning opportunity for individuals interested in building their own mouse trap. By using an Arduino Nano and an ultrasonic distance sensor, the trap is able to detect and catch mice in a humane manner. It is an example of how technology can be integrated into everyday items to solve common problems.

Overall, the use of Arduino Nano and the ultrasonic distance sensor in this project demonstrates a creative solution for catching mice without causing any harm. The trap’s design and regular maintenance are essential for its effectiveness. By utilizing technology and thoughtful engineering, it is possible to address common problems in a humane and efficient manner.

