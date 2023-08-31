A Sneak Peek at Arco: A Tactical Turn-Based Action Adventure RPG

Arco, officially unveiled at the Panic Games Showcase, is an upcoming game that promises to deliver a unique and captivating experience. Set in a fantastical South American-style landscape, the game features stunning pixel art and a cast of adorable llamas. Developed by four individuals from different corners of the world, Arco blends elements of tactical turn-based gameplay with real-time action, resulting in a thrilling adventure.

Arco tells the story of three separate revenge quests that eventually converge. Each storyline introduces a different hero with their own set of abilities and playstyles. For instance, the demo session showcased Itzae, a tribal warrior proficient with a dagger and sword. Starting in a forest, Itzae stumbles upon an ancient temple guarded by a fierce demon, leading to an intense encounter.

One of the standout features of Arco is its breathtaking pixel art dioramas that invite players to explore vast landscapes. The sense of scale and majesty is palpable, making the world feel alive and immersive. While exploring, players can interact with points of interest to uncover additional items and engage in dialogues. However, they will eventually come across set battle encounters.

During battles, the perspective shifts to a top-down view, matching the surroundings. Players have the freedom to plan their moves, with a blue dotted line indicating movement range. Enemies display their intentions for the next turn, allowing players to strategize accordingly. The combat system utilizes an interface reminiscent of a d-pad, and each action consumes magia, or energy, which can be replenished by moving around the environment.

Arco’s combat system expertly blends turn-based mechanics with real-time elements, injecting a sense of urgency and momentum into battles. While most actions occur within the chosen turn, there are instances where enemy attacks freeze mid-air or enemies plan aerial assaults, granting players time to adapt and execute their next moves. The game’s varied arenas, some with cover options and hazards, promise diverse tactical opportunities.

Furthermore, Arco introduces an intriguing twist through the presence of undead “ghosty boys.” These spectral beings can move freely, unaffected by turn-based mechanics, adding an extra layer of challenge and pressure to decision-making during battles.

Arco appears to offer a rich and engaging tactical experience, even within its open battle spaces. The need to balance movement, attack range, and resource management creates a compelling gameplay loop. The game’s strategic potential, combined with its visually stunning world, makes it a highly anticipated release.

Sources: Rock Paper Shotgun/Panic Games Showcase