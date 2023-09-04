ArcaOS 5.1: Bringing OS/2 to Modern PCs

ArcaOS 5.1 is the latest release from Arca Noae, a distribution of the OS/2 operating system. OS/2, a 32-bit OS developed by IBM in the 1990s, has been given new life with Arca Noae’s modernization efforts.

The previous version of ArcaOS, 5.0.8, was released in May 2021, and 5.1 is the ninth release since the initial launch of ArcaOS 5 in 2017. This release is significant because it introduces native support for PCs with UEFI firmware, a more modern alternative to legacy BIOS. It also offers support for drives partitioned with GPT, allowing for larger drives over 2TB in size.

ArcaOS 5.1 is built on the kernel from IBM Warp Server for e-Business version 4.52, which was released in 1999. It includes all the bug fixes and updates from that version. In terms of system requirements, it is reminiscent of Windows NT 4, with minimum specifications including an Intel 80486 processor at 33MHz or faster, 16MB of RAM, and 110MB of disk space.

ArcaOS is a successor to IBM’s OS/2 Warp 4.52, but with modernization efforts and updates. It features a new installation program, updated drivers, tools, and a more modern web browser and email client. It supports a wide range of modern hardware, including sound and graphics chips with the help of generic drivers. ArcaOS also supports IBM JFS, a filesystem that allows for volumes over 64MB.

In addition to running OS/2 applications, ArcaOS also supports DOS apps, 16-bit Windows apps, Java programs, and has a package manager called YUM. There is also integrated Qt4 support and a tool called Odin that allows some Win32 software to run. However, it’s important to note that ArcaOS is a 32-bit OS, meaning it has a maximum RAM limit of 4GB.

ArcaOS 5.1 offers a user-friendly installation process, supports USB peripherals, modern displays, and plug-and-play devices. It has shown to be responsive and fast, even on older hardware. However, it can be finicky with disk partitioning and can have trouble connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

In conclusion, ArcaOS 5.1 brings the OS/2 operating system to modern PCs, providing a nostalgic experience for fans of the 32-bit OS. It offers updated drivers, tools, and a modernized user interface, making it a viable option for those seeking a retro computing experience.

