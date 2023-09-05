University of Melbourne Researchers Honored with Discovery Early Career Researcher Award

Two researchers from the University of Melbourne’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology have been awarded the prestigious Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) by the Australian Research Council (ARC). Dr Claire Gordon and Dr Carlson Tsui were among the 200 researchers from across Australia to receive this recognition.

The DECRA scheme offered by the Australian Government supports early-career researchers who demonstrate high-quality innovative research and emerging leadership skills. Dr Gordon and Dr Tsui were chosen for their talent, dedication, and achievements in the field of immunology.

Dr Gordon’s project aims to expand our understanding of tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM) in humans. By studying these immune cells in organs such as the gut, liver, and skin using human organ donor tissue, she hopes to define their differences in appearance, function, and control. This research will provide insights into how the immune system works and is controlled in different organs, leading to innovative strategies for vaccination and immune therapies.

Meanwhile, Dr Tsui’s project focuses on unraveling the mechanisms of stem-like precursor of exhausted T cells and their role in long-term protection against chronic infection. He aims to understand how antiviral T cell response develops and persists over time in the context of prolonged infection. By studying these specialized T cells, Dr Tsui hopes to uncover new avenues for innovative treatments against chronic infections and cancers.

The Australian Research Council’s support will enable Dr Gordon and Dr Tsui to generate fundamental knowledge on immunology and T cell biology. This recognition and funding highlight their potential to make significant contributions to the field of immunology and improve health outcomes.

Source: University of Melbourne Department of Microbiology and Immunology