CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

University of Melbourne Researchers Honored with Discovery Early Career Researcher Award

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
University of Melbourne Researchers Honored with Discovery Early Career Researcher Award

Two researchers from the University of Melbourne’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology have been awarded the prestigious Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) by the Australian Research Council (ARC). Dr Claire Gordon and Dr Carlson Tsui were among the 200 researchers from across Australia to receive this recognition.

The DECRA scheme offered by the Australian Government supports early-career researchers who demonstrate high-quality innovative research and emerging leadership skills. Dr Gordon and Dr Tsui were chosen for their talent, dedication, and achievements in the field of immunology.

Dr Gordon’s project aims to expand our understanding of tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM) in humans. By studying these immune cells in organs such as the gut, liver, and skin using human organ donor tissue, she hopes to define their differences in appearance, function, and control. This research will provide insights into how the immune system works and is controlled in different organs, leading to innovative strategies for vaccination and immune therapies.

Meanwhile, Dr Tsui’s project focuses on unraveling the mechanisms of stem-like precursor of exhausted T cells and their role in long-term protection against chronic infection. He aims to understand how antiviral T cell response develops and persists over time in the context of prolonged infection. By studying these specialized T cells, Dr Tsui hopes to uncover new avenues for innovative treatments against chronic infections and cancers.

The Australian Research Council’s support will enable Dr Gordon and Dr Tsui to generate fundamental knowledge on immunology and T cell biology. This recognition and funding highlight their potential to make significant contributions to the field of immunology and improve health outcomes.

Source: University of Melbourne Department of Microbiology and Immunology

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Tokyo Game Show 2023: Get Ready for a Stacked Weekend of Gaming News

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

How to Cancel Apple TV+ Subscription: A Guide to Cutting Down Streaming Fees

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) Expands to More Countries

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Preserving Europe’s Cultural Heritage: The Role of Microfilm and Microfiche in the Information Age

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Tokyo Game Show 2023: Get Ready for a Stacked Weekend of Gaming News

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

New Study Shows Benefits of Meditation for Mental Health

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

How to Cancel Apple TV+ Subscription: A Guide to Cutting Down Streaming Fees

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments